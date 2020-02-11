Parody of ‘Old Town Road’ celebrates Edison’s South Asian culture

An Indian-American actor, Omi Vaidya, known for “Three Idiots” and the web series “Metro Park”, has made a music video set to the music of the L’il Nas X smash “Old Town Road”, the song that spent 19 weeks atop the Billboard charts. The parody, which is really a video love letter to the Indian culture of Edison, is called “Oak Tree Road” and shows Vaidya highlighting Indian clothing, movies, jewelry, and food….lots and lots of food.

The New York Times points out that “A four-mile stretch of New Jersey’s Oak Tree Road is known as a destination for Indian restaurants, groceries and sweets shops.” In a different article, the paper referred to Oak Tree Road as “America’s liveliest Little India.” Watch the video and you can see why.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

