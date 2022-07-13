Park for children with special needs opens in Newark, NJ

We’re seeing more of these types of accommodations and, hopefully, that will lead to even more: a new park in Newark for children with special needs opened this week.

The park has two sections, the section for neuro-typical kids offers a rubber safety surface, colored concrete sidewalk within the park, backless and circular benches for seating for parents, planted shade trees and ornamental trees.

The other part, according to Patch.com, has sensory-friendly play equipment, specially designed for children with autism and other special needs. In a statement, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said:

“We are proud to be opening the city’s first park designed for children with autism and special needs. This is a welcoming place, which will bring families together and enhance the quality of life in the neighborhood. We will continue to find innovative ways to create parks and recreation opportunities that support the well-being of all of our city’s children.”

The new park, on Ridgefield Ave. in Newark’s South Ward, replaces a pre-existing but outdated playground.

Nadine Wright-Arbubakr, president of the Essex County-based Nassan’s Place, praised the new facility:

“This sensory-friendly park is an example of their commitment of ensuring children and families living with an autism diagnosis have access to environments that can help them thrive and have fun in their community.”

Apparently, this park won’t be the last one built, either, as officials said that a second park is being planned for Hunterdon St. in Newark; it will also be autism and special needs friendly and is slated to open in the Spring.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

