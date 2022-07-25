Paramus, NJ water main break affects Bergen County towns

Paramus, NJ water main break affects Bergen County towns

Water main break on Spring Valley Road in Paramus 7/25/22 (Tom Kaminski WCBS Chopper 880) (CBS New York via YouTube)

A water main break in Paramus is having an impact on several surrounding towns.

Veolia Water NJ said a break in a 36-inch main on Spring Valley Road at Trinity Court has led to low water pressure in Carlstadt, Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, Maywood and Wood-Ridge.

Spokeswoman Karen Roberts told New Jersey 101.5 that no service has been lost. Roberts said the cause of the break is still under investigation and emergency crews are working to make repairs. She did not have an estimated time for repairs to be completed.

Flooding at the Paramus Place shopping center from a water main break 7/25/22 (Tom Kaminski WCBS Chopper 880)
Other impacts of the water main break

The water from the break flooded the Route 4 parking lot of the Paramus Place shopping center, which includes a Kohl's and Panera.

Hackensack University Medical Center lost some service on its upper floors around 1 a.m. Monday but the campus was never completely without water, according to spokeswoman MaryJo Layton.

"The facilities team worked in close contact with hospital executives and normal water pressure was restored around 4:30 a.m. There was no impact on operations and the campus is totally operational," Layton said.

Work on a water main break on Spring Valley Road in Paramus 7/25/22 (Mayor Richard LaBarbiera)
