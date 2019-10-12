Paramus dad broke baby’s skull, rib and wrist in beating, cops say

PARAMUS — A father was charged with severely beating his infant child on Tuesday.

The baby was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by ambulance with a skull fracture, a broken rib, a broken wrist and had a retinal bleed, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday. The child remained at the hospital Friday in stable condition.

An investigation by Paramus police determined the child's biological father, Avery Foote, 31, "intentionally caused the injuries," according to Musella.

The prosecutor did not publicly say who called the ambulance or who accompanied the child to the hospital.

Avery Foote was charged with assaulting his infant in October 2019. Via MrF00te on Instagram

Foote was charged on Thursday with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was being held at the Bergen County Jail awaiting a first court appearance. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Musella said that Foote is employed as a security guard.

