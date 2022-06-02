Overturned tractor-trailer snarls traffic on I-195

An overturned tractor-trailer with a debris spill is causing hefty delays on Mercer County's highways Thursday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., all lanes are closed on I-195 eastbound just past Exit 3 (Hamilton Square-Yardville Road).

Delays are reported back well before Exit 5 (Route 130) in the area.

Overturned truck on Route 195 east in Robbinsville 6/2/22 Overturned truck on Route 195 east in Robbinsville 6/2/22 (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ), loading...

Plus, there are hefty delays from rubbernecking and emergency vehicles on the other side of the roadway on I-195. Those delays start back at the exit for the New Jersey Turnpike (Exit 6) and stretch through the accident scene in the area of Hamilton Square Road (Exit 3).

This could be out there for a while. We're working to find out what debris is actually on the roadway to confirm how long clean-up will take.

Get our free mobile app