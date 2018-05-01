Overturned tanker shuts Route 18 access to Turnpike

EAST BRUNSWICK — An overturned tanker carrying a hazardous material has closed off Route 18 including access to the New Jersey Turnpike.

The tanker was lying on its side at the bottom of the ramp from Route 18 south to the toll plaza for the Turnpike's exit 9.

East Brunswick police closed off Route 18 in both directions between Tices Lane and Route 1. The Department of Transportation said the closure of Route 18 was expected to be in place through the Tuesday afternoon commute.

East Brunswick Police, however, reopened Route 18 just after 3 p.m. but Turnpike Exit 9 is remained closed to traffic from both directions.

Officials said the tanker is carrying isopropylbenzene, a flammable oil byproduct. Some of the chemical leaked but the spill was contained, officials said. Hazardous material crews are offloading the chemical onto another tanker but it's not known how long that will take to complete.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.