Staten Island is so close to New Jersey, not only geographically, but demographically and Ideologically as well. We have a ton of listeners on the island and they have lots of the same 'Jersey attitude' that many of us do.

The owner of a popular tavern there, Mac's Public House, in defiance of New York Gov. Cuomo's executive orders, remained open and was arrested on Tuesday night. Wednesday night, a large crowd gathered to protest the arrest and New York's continued suffocation of the city's businesses there. By some accounts more than 1,000 people showed up in front of Mac's Public House to show their outrage and their support on the owners and the business.

Like our own governor, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been holding court on TV live several times a week, often admonishing and threatening businesses and residentsfor not getting in line with his directives. Mere than a dozen NYC sherriff's officers and barricades blocked the owners and potential patrons from entering.

Cuomo is a little more forceful and brash than our own dictator, Phil Murphy, but the two operate from a very similar playbook. Both went against early CDC recommendations and forced coronavirus-positive patients back into long-term care facilities, resulting in massive deaths. Their executive orders pretty much followed each other's leads in crushing businesses in their state and trampling residents' rights.

You may recall when Murphy decided to play hardball with the gym owner that opened their doors before the governor gave his permission. He sent in the troops, had him arrested and fined and shut him down. These small uprising of hard-working entrepreneurs won't stop these tyrants from continuing their unconstitutional bad decisions and continuing trampling of our rights. But it's all for the public good, so don't you worry about it, peasant!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis’ own.