Oreo maker could close New Jersey plant

This would be very bad news for Fair Lawn: reports say that the owner of the Nabisco factory is considering closing it down. Mondelez International, the parent company of Nabisco, met with employees and union officials to discuss various options, according to a report on NorthJersey.com. Laurie Guzzinati, speaking for the company, stressed that no final decision has been made but that they are considering shuttering the Fair Lawn plant, which has been in operation for over 60 years.

In addition to Oreos, the plant produces Ritz Crackers and Chips Ahoy cookies. In a statement, Mondelez said, “The way consumers are shopping and snacking is changing rapidly, and meeting these evolving needs requires us to make our products in more flexible, agile and efficient ways.” Word of the possible closing certainly got the attention of local politicians; Mayor Kurt Peluso told NJ.com, “It’s been an iconic part of Fair Lawn since 1960 and my whole life.

One of the best parts that we love about living in Fair Lawn is that it smells like fresh baked cookies. That smell equates to hundreds of jobs.” The plant employs over 600 people in three shifts. Mondelez officials met with Peluso and US Representative Josh Gottheimer; Gottheimer released a statement saying, “"The closing of this facility would have a devastating impact on 600 hardworking men and women and their families right here in North Jersey — workers who may no longer be able to put food on their tables in the midst of a global pandemic.” If the plant is closed, it would not take place until mid-2021 at the earliest. Mondelez is also considering closing a plant in Atlanta, GA.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.