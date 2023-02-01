⚠ A dump truck with its bed in the up position brought down 4 utility poles and lines over Route 3

⚠ Lines that carry electricity, internet and phone service are all affected

⚠ Repairs will likely last into the evening commute

SECAUCUS — Repairs to equipment and powerlines damaged by a dump truck on Route 3 at the start of the Wednesday morning commute will continue all day into the evening drive.

PSE&G spokeswoman Rebecca Mazzarella said 101.5 the dump truck's bed was in the up position as it passed under the lines near the New Jersey Turnpike eastern spur around 6:30 a.m.

The main highway was closed after extensive damage to four utility poles carrying electric, internet and phone lines.

Fallen powerline across Route 3 in Secaucus Fallen powerline across Route 3 in Secaucus 2/1/23 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube) loading...

The challenge of restoration

Mazzarella said the challenge of restoration is coordinating with other utilities that also need to make repairs to their equipment.

Nearly 600 PSE&G customers were still without power as of 11:15 a.m. in Secaucus and North Bergen. The power supply for many was rerouted by 11:45 a.m.

The DOT also closed the ramp from Route 495 westbound to Route 3 westbound and the ramps from Route 1&9 to Route 3 westbound.

Mazzarella said State Police will make the final determination as to when it's safe to reopen the highway.

Delays on Route 3 Delays on Route 3 eastbound (NJ DOT) loading...

PSE&G crews work to de-energize powerlines along Route 3 in Secaucus PSE&G crews work to de-energize powerlines along Route 3 in Secaucus (PSE&G) loading...

Alternatives to get around the closure

NJ Transit said bus service that uses Route 3 could be delayed by up to 45 minutes. NJ Transit bus tickets and passes are being cross-honored on NJ Transit's Main, Bergen County, Pascack Valley and Montclair-Boonton lines.

DOT suggested these alternative routes:

Route 3 eastbound

• Take Route 21 northbound and follow signs for Route 46 eastbound; or

• Continue on straight on Route 20 northbound to I-80 eastbound

Or

• Take Route 21 southbound to I-280 eastbound

Or

• Take Route 17 northbound to Route 46 eastbound or I-80 eastbound

Detour

• Cross the Hackensack River and take the Meadowlands Parkway exit

• Turn left onto Meadowlands Parkway

• Stay right to take the ramp to Secaucus Road/CR 678

• Follow Secaucus Road/CR 678 to Route 1&9 northbound or southbound

Route 495 westbound to Route 3 westbound detour

• Motorists on Route 495 westbound will be directed to take the exit for Route 1&9 northbound, just past the Kennedy Boulevard overpass

• Take Route 1&9 to Route 46 westbound

Route 1&9 northbound to Route 3 westbound detour

• Motorists on Route 1&9 northbound will be directed to continue on Route 1&9 northbound

• Take Route 94/Grand Avenue or Broad Avenue to Route 46 westbound

Route 1&9 southbound to Route 3 westbound detour

• Motorists on Route 1&9 southbound will be directed to continue on Route 1&9 southbound to Route

7 westbound

