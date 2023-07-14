Only in NJ: A unique museum you need to visit in South Jersey
New Jersey is dotted from north to south with little regional and local airports. Some of them offer small cafes where you can watch small planes land and take off.
There's even one by me that offers a swimming pool and outdoor bar that's open to the public. The one right down the road from there in Lumberton, South Jersey Regional Airport is where you'll find this truly unique gem of a museum.
A few weekends ago my daughter and I checked out this cute cafe for breakfast there. When we left we spotted a building across the parking lot that said Air Victory Museum. It looked pretty big and interesting, so we went inside.
Admission was very affordable and the guy at the front desk couldn't be more helpful and happy to show us around. Kids are only $5 and children under 5 are free.
The number of military aircraft and equipment in that building is staggering. If you're a history buff or just like checking out old military aircraft and equipment, it's worth the trip.
Unique museum in South Jersey
