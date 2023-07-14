Only in NJ: A unique museum you need to visit in South Jersey

New Jersey is dotted from north to south with little regional and local airports. Some of them offer small cafes where you can watch small planes land and take off.

There's even one by me that offers a swimming pool and outdoor bar that's open to the public. The one right down the road from there in Lumberton, South Jersey Regional Airport is where you'll find this truly unique gem of a museum.

A few weekends ago my daughter and I checked out this cute cafe for breakfast there. When we left we spotted a building across the parking lot that said Air Victory Museum. It looked pretty big and interesting, so we went inside.

Admission was very affordable and the guy at the front desk couldn't be more helpful and happy to show us around. Kids are only $5 and children under 5 are free.

The number of military aircraft and equipment in that building is staggering. If you're a history buff or just like checking out old military aircraft and equipment, it's worth the trip.

Unique museum in South Jersey

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.