One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own.

We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.

I recently stumbled across an article that highlighted some of the most unique and chic hotels here in New Jersey. Only in Your State highlighted 12 of the most unique hotels in the Garden State. What's really cool is that the number one choice is right here at home at the Jersey Shore.

Only in Your State choose the Bungalow Hotel in Long Branch as the most unique hotel in New Jersey.

Not only did Only in Your State choose the Bungalow Hotel but nationally "Bungalow Hotel was named one of the chicest in the country by Elle Magazine."

"You'll love the spacious rooms and modern decor. The Pier Village location is ideal for summer beach trips and holiday shopping weekends. Designed and decorated by a duo of architects, the entire building is a work of art."

I personally have not stayed at the Bungalow Hotel, but I'd like to put it on my "must-see" list and hopefully will in the future. The Bungalow Hotel is located at 50 Laird Road, Long Branch, NJ 07740.

According to the Bungalow Hotel website, the site is "The Shore's Boutique Hospitality Experience."

