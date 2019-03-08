One man arrested in kidnapping; $10K reward to find another

Authorities say one person has been arrested in the alleged carjacking and kidnapping of a Hillside man -- found in his trunk by a local teen -- but another remains on the loose.

JaVohn Berrouet, 24, is charged with first-degree carjacking, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, two first-degree weapons offenses, and three second-degree weapons offenses.

According to the Union County Prosecutor's office, on Wednesday evening, two people with handguns carjacked and kidnapped a Hillside man, then transported him to local banks to take out sums of cash from ATMs. The victim was found in Irvington Thursday morning.

Reports including one by CBS New York identified the girl who found the victim as 17-year-old Kayla Rose.

She told CBS she heard a scratching sound, and said "Hello." When someone inside said "Hello! Help me, help me, help me," she got help from a neighbor who called 911, she told the station.

​The prosecutor's office said only that an investigation by Hillside Police connected Berrouet to the case, but didn't say how. Investigators executed a search warrant at his home with the assistance of the New Jersey State Police Thursday night and arrested him without incident, the prosecutor's office said.

Investigators recovered a ski mask and a .45-caliber handgun at the scene, the prosecutor's office said. Berrouet was \lodged in Union County Jail pending a first appearance and a detention hearing.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Detectives Natalie Ogonowski, Sean Young or Cosimo Tripoli at 973-926-5800, ext. 204, 205, or 207, respectively.

The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an additional arrest and indictment in this case; tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at uctip.org .

