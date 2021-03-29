Once again NJ is one of the worst for taxes and business (Opinion)

As if we needed another national survey reminding us that New Jersey is among the worst states in the country for high taxes and an unfriendly business climate. This is not new and certainly didn't start with the Murphy Administration, but this guy is definitely doubling down and making it worse. In almost every metric, from property taxes, income taxes, sales taxes and fees New Jersey makes it tough to keep your money and your faith in a government "for the people and by the people." It's clear that there is an elite ruling class that holds the power and cares little about its "subjects," the New Jersey taxpayer and voter. Unless of course, that voter is part of one of the powerful public unions that give tons of money to mostly one party, the Democrats, that keep them in power.

While the elite ruling class stays in power by preaching compassion and social justice, they lay an ever heavy burden on people who just want to make a living and have a decent life. It's driven countless numbers of people out of the state to more business friendly, less regulated states. If you want to continue to vote for people who seem compassionate and spew all the right buzz words that make you feel like you're a good person for believing them, then you're in the right place. If you've had enough of the b.s. and want to have a chance at a government that doesn't look down at you as a "knucklehead" because you want some of your freedoms or your money back, then you have a chance in November to do something about it....Knuckleheads!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.