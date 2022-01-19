On the run: NJ cops search for suspect in deadly shooting at Wawa

VINELAND — Murder charges have been filed against a man who shot a father of four to death as he came out of a Wawa on Thursday.

Shaqwil Marlow, 19, also faces several weapons charges in connection with the shooting of Luis Rivera, 23, as he left the Wawa on Delsea Drive at Park Avenue in Vineland on Thursday. Both men are from Vineland.

Marlow has not yet been arrested should be considered armed and dangerous, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Prosecutors did not publicly say whether they know what motivated the shooting.

Luis Rivera Luis Rivera (Nyasia Almodovar via GoFundMe), loading...

A victim of gun violence

Rivera's girlfriend, Nyasia Almodovar said on a GoFundMe page created to help with funeral expenses that he was father of four children.

"He was a good person, biggest heart anyone could have, and lit up every room he walked in to with the bggest smile and his jokes. Luis was an amazing father, boyfriend, son, uncle and brother," Almodovar says.

Shaqwil Marlow Shaqwil Marlow (Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

The prosecutor asked anyone with information on Marlow's whereabouts to call her office at 856-332-6233 or Vineland police at 856-460-0806.

