On eve of vote, Hugin says he’d support confirmation of Kavanaugh

The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate from New Jersey on Friday said he would support the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Bob Hugin's endorsement of Kavanaugh came after days of dodging the question. The confirmation is opposed by his opponent in next month's election, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., as well as U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

"Based on everything I know now, I would support Judge Kavanaugh as Senator," Hugin said Friday on Twitter. "I still strongly believe the FBI report should be released so the American people can see the findings."

A bitterly divided Senate on Saturday is expected to confirm President Donald Trump's second nomination to the court after weeks of hearings and headlines about several sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh when he was in high school and college.

The confirmation vote was delayed to allow the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation following the testimony last week by Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

Democrats complained that the White House severely limited the scope of the FBI's investigation. Menendez called the probe "bull****."

Hugin on Friday took a swipe at Menendez.

"Bob Menendez holding himself up as a paragon of virtue regarding women is the very definition of hypocrisy. Absolutely shameless," Hugin said on Twitter, without elaborating.

Menendez was accused in 2012 of frequenting sex parties with underage prostitutes in the Dominican Republic but police in the island nation later said that women were paid to make false accusations against the senator.

Menendez and his wealthy friend, Salomon Melgen, were indicted in 2015 on federal charges of bribery and fraud. Prosecutors this year dropped the charges against Menendez after a jury failed to reach a verdict. Menendez was "severely admonished" by the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Ethics for accepting gifts from Melgen while advocating for his business interests.

Melgen, an eye doctor, was convicted last year of bilking Medicare out of $73 million. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Menendez's indictment has been the focus of attack ads by Hugin and groups supporting him. Democrats, meanwhile, have criticized Hugin, who made millions as a pharmaceutical executive, for raising prices of life-saving drugs and preventing competitors from manufacturing lower-cost generics.