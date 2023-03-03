‘Oldest cheese shop in America’ is moving from NY to NJ

Alleva Dairy is saying arrivederci to New Yorkers — not by choice — and planning to set up shop in Bergen County.

Promoted as the oldest cheese shop in America, the store at Grand St. and Mulberry St. in Little Italy officially closed its doors this month.

The 130-year-old shop had been struggling since the start of the pandemic. Several months ago, the owner launched a GoFundMe to keep its doors open, but the campaign brought in just a fraction of the $35,000 goal.

Alleva Dairy fell behind on in its rent and couldn't catch up. According to multiple news outlets, owner Karen King reached an agreement with the landlord that forgave her debt but forced her to close up shop.

But the name and operation aren't done for good. King told the New York Post that, thanks to the generosity of a developer, Alleva Dairy will be opening an even bigger location in New Jersey.

Alleva Dairy is moving from New York to Lyndhurst.

According to the report, a 3,700-square-foot store will open along Polito Ave. in Lyndhurst.

If all goes as planned, the New Jersey location should open in August.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

