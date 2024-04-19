Discover Monmouth County’s history with a weekend in Old Monmouth

🖼 "A Weekend in Old Monmouth" returns in May to Monmouth County

🖼 Visit 52 historic sites in the county in one weekend

🖼 Plan your own route or take the virtual tour instead

Calling all local history buffs. A historic tour returns to Monmouth County this year.

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced the return of “A Weekend in Old Monmouth” with 52 historic sites throughout the county on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on May 5 from noon to 5 p.m.

The tour is organized into four segments and will feature local organizations’ museums and historic buildings, which will provide a glimpse into Monmouth County’s extensive history, said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Monmouth County Historical Commission.

The best part is that all fees will be waived at the participating sites during the weekend, Anderson added.

The 52 historic sites on the tour are generally operated independently. The self-guided tour allows for easy access and various transportation routes between the sites.

“The first weekend in May is always special in Monmouth County as we celebrate our remarkable history,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone.

Allaire Village (Bill Doyle, Townsquare Media) loading...

The participating sites for the 2024 “A Weekend in Old Monmouth” tour are:

🔵 All Saints Memorial Church, Middletown

🔵Allaire Historic Village, Wall Township

🔵Allentown Presbyterian Church, Allentown

🔵Baird Homestead, Millstone Township

🔵Battery Lewis, Hartshorne Park, Highlands

🔵Burrowes Mansion Museum, Matawan

🔵Christ Church, Middletown

🔵Christ Church, Shrewsbury Borough

🔵Covenhoven House, Freehold Borough

🔵Craig House at Monmouth Battlefield, Freehold Township

🔵Crawford House, Tinton Falls

🔵Dr. Cooke's Medical Office, Holmdel

🔵Eatontown Historical Museum, Eatontown

🔵Friends Meeting House, Shrewsbury Borough

🔵Great Auditorium, Ocean Grove, Neptune Township

🔵Grover House, Middletown

🔵Holmes-Hendrickson House, Holmdel

🔵InfoAge Science and History Museums, Wall Township

🔵Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township

🔵Joseph Murray Farmhouse, Middletown

🔵Keyport Fire Museum and Education Center, Keyport

🔵Keyport Historical Society Museum, Keyport

Longstreet Farm, Holmdel (Monmouth County Park System) Longstreet Farm, Holmdel (Monmouth County Park System) loading...

🔵Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

🔵Mackenzie House, Howell

🔵Marlpit Hall, Middletown

🔵Monmouth Boat Club, Red Bank

🔵Monmouth County Historical Association Museum, Freehold Borough

🔵National Guard Militia Museum, Sea Girt

🔵Oakley Farm House, Freehold Township

🔵Ocean Grove Historical Museum, Neptune Township

🔵Old Ardena School, Howell

🔵Old First Church, Middletown

🔵Old Tennent Church, Manalapan

🔵Old Wall Historical Society, Wall Township

🔵Old Yellow Meeting House, Upper Freehold Township

🔵Parker Homestead, Little Silver

🔵Portland Place, Highlands

🔵Red Bank Woman's Club, Red Bank

🔵Roosevelt Borough (Jersey Homesteads) Historic District, Roosevelt

🔵Rumson Presbyterian Church, Rumson

🔵Saint Catharine Church, Spring Lake

🔵Seabright Lawn, Tennis & Cricket Club, Rumson

🔵Shrewsbury Historical Museum, Shrewsbury Township

Squan Village Historical Society (Google Street View) Squan Village Historical Society (Google Street View) loading...

🔵Squan Village Historical Society Museum, Manasquan

🔵Stephen Crane House, Asbury Park

🔵Strauss Mansion Museum, Atlantic Highlands

🔵T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center, Red Bank

🔵Taylor-Butler House, Middletown

🔵Township of Ocean Historical Museum, Ocean Township

🔵Twin Lights Museum, Highlands

🔵Village Inn, Englishtown

🔵Walnford, Upper Freehold Township

Start planning your route by previewing the tour sites on the Monmouth County website.

For those who can’t visit all 52 sites on the tour, The Historical Commission is also offering a virtual tour that will present all the sites in an interactive format which will include information, photographs, and a map of the tour guide.

Each tour site is now a "story point" on an interactive map using geo-location technology. Guests can either click sequentially through the narrative, or browse one of the tour routes by interacting with the map. The tour may be viewed on a computer, tablet, or smart phone.

For more information about the tour, visit here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom