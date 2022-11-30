OLD BRIDGE — A driver struck a female who was crossing the street, then dragged her approximately 100 feet before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Old Bridge Police Department are seeking the public's help in getting answers related to the hit and run.

Currently, authorities believe a black, four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck (pictured above) was involved in the crash. It was last seen driving past the Power House gym along Route 9 in Parlin.

Police were called to the Meleta Way Overpass at approximately 7:49 p.m. on Monday. Upon their arrival, authorities located the victim, who was struck while crossing the street at the NJ Transit Park and Ride, according to officials.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries.

Authorities are looking for information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash. Individuals with info can contact Old Bridge Officer Steven Connolly at 732-721-5600, ext. 3821, or Detective James Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-4011.

Town and county officials are also hoping the public can offer leads related to a Tuesday evening homicide in the parking lot of 100 Perrine Road. According to authorities, a 36-year-old man from Middletown was run over multiple times following an altercation.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

