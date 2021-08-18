Old Bridge councilman shows off his ‘vaccine passport’ (Opinion)

Some of you may remember Old Bridge Councilman Mark Razzoli calling out the Governor and his administration's "sanctuary state" policies a couple of years ago. The video went viral due to his passionate opposition to letting illegal criminal aliens back on the streets in New Jersey.

Razzoli is former law enforcement and was a loyal Democrat. That was before what he saw his party has turned into in this state, thanks to Murphy and his far-left radical ideas. Shortly after that episode he switched parties.

He is running for re-election as an Old Bridge town councilman.

He shared his "vaccine passport" with us, and I couldn't agree more.

Since when does the left in this state and country believe in the government telling us to do with our own bodies? "My body, my right" was the battle cry for many Democrats over the years, but I guess it only applies to aborting a baby, not protecting your own body and health.

Health care workers who are being coerced into getting the shot are quitting their jobs over these forced vaccinations. That should tell you something.

Yeah, Razzoli's "vaccine passport" may be a clever campaign shtick, but he's right on.

He's shown up at anti-mask mandate rallies at the state house and he is that rare politician that shows passion for our rights that we are so foolishly and frivolously giving away. It's about time some elected official stood up loudly and forcefully for our basic rights and the rule of law.

If more of them don't, we are doomed.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.