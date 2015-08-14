Officer accused of exposing himself gets probation

NEWTON, N.J. (AP) -- A northern New Jersey police officer accused of exposing himself to at least five young men during traffic stops has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Judge Thomas Critchley handed down the sentence against Newton officer Jason Miller on Friday. He pleaded guilty to tampering with records in June. Miller admitted to shutting off the audio and video components of his dashboard camera system to "conceal unprofessional and inappropriate conduct."

His plea deal called for him to resign from the force. He's also barred from becoming a police officer anywhere else in the state.

Critchley says he believes Miller has accepted responsibility and it's "time to move on." He says jail isn't' necessary because Miller already has "suffered consequences."