‘Offensive & mind-boggling’ — 194 school districts losing aid under Murphy plan

School officials and lawmakers are calling foul on Gov. Phil Murphy's proposed $16.3 billion school funding plan.

While the proposal increases school-aid formula funding by 3.9%, 194 districts would get less — some losing millions of dollars in a single year.

Among the hardest-hit are Jersey City, which stands to lose $55 million, and Toms River, which would lose $5.3 million on top of the tens of millions that the Ocean County district has lost in recent years.

See the top losers in the list below.

Murphy this week said that his administration has restored a half-billion dollars in school funding. But the funding formula, which tends to benefit growing districts, hasn't come without creating some losers.

Toms River school leaders called the annual aid loses "staggering" and criticized Murphy's budget address this for touting a projected $6 billion surplus and a proposed $300 million "deposit into the rainy day fund" — an amount that would more than cover the $155 million in aid being lost under the funding plan.

"This statement, in the context of what we learned yesterday and as we try desperately to save out school district, is breathtakingly offensive and mind-boggling in its lack of awareness," schools Superintendent David Healy and Business Administrator William Doering said Friday in joint statement.

Some of the hardest hit districts were in Republican bastions of Ocean, Sussex, Monmouth, Hunterdon and Cape May counties, a fact not lost on GOP lawmakers who've complained that the state's opaque and complex funding formula shortchanges suburban and rural districts.

In the 24th Legislative District spanning Sussex, Warren and Morris counties, where schools would lose a combined $8.6 million, Assemblyman Hal Wirths called on residents and school officials to "rise up and join with us to say ‘enough is enough.’"

“I find it unconscionable that the state can find money to fund college for illegal immigrants and pay for their legal bills in front of federal officials, but we can’t provide adequate funds to afford all K-12 students a quality education," Wirths said.

State Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, R-Morris, whose district includes three school systems that would lose a total of $3.6 million, said the aid cuts would exacerbate a property tax crunch after the state already froze aid to municipalities.

"I’m worried that the governor’s budget is a real double-whammy of bad news that’s going to drive up property tax bills for many of our families next year," Bucco said.

Murphy's plan would allow districts losing aid to apply for $50 million in stabilization aid later in the year. But Toms River officials said this would likely be too little and too late.

Last year, Toms River got just $855,000 in stabilization aid after applying for $4.47 million.

The continued cuts may mean a loss of athletics and busing as well as increased class sizes — all of which appears ever more likely to happen after Murphy vetoed a measure that would have allowed districts to go around the 2% cap on property tax increases.

"None of this makes sense and can only lead one to question the motivations driving these short-sighted and destructive decisions," Healy and Doering said Friday.

Districts losing most aid under 2021 budget

↓ Jersey City — Hudson County

Proposed 2021 aid: $324,393,336

Change: -$55,318,323 (-14.57%)

↓ Freehold Regional — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $40,732,705

Change: -$5,782,685 (-12.43%)

↓ Toms River Regional — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $57,871,896

Change: -$5,331,890 (-8.44%)

↓ Asbury Park City — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $44,571,508

Change: -$5,167,908 (-10.39%)

↓ Pemberton Twp — Burlington County

Proposed 2021 aid: $73,465,080

Change: -$4,627,393 (-5.93%)

↓ Brick Twp — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $27,213,147

Change: -$4,187,556 (-13.34%)

↓ Old Bridge Twp — Middlesex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $38,342,034

Change: -$3,867,493 (-9.16%)

↓ Jackson Twp — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $42,991,564

Change: -$3,481,504 (-7.49%)

↓ Neptune Twp — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $26,958,707

Change: -$2,891,249 (-9.69%)

↓ Howell Twp — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $28,186,330

Change: -$2,794,769 (-9.02%)

↓ Manalapan-Englishtown Reg — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $14,931,362

Change: -$2,303,202 (-13.36%)

↓ Jefferson Twp — Morris County

Proposed 2021 aid: $12,063,605

Change: -$2,251,742 (-15.73%)

↓ West Milford Twp — Passaic County

Proposed 2021 aid: $11,272,970

Change: -$1,972,723 (-14.89%)

↓ Vernon Twp — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $20,681,955

Change: -$1,959,136 (-8.65%)

↓ South Brunswick Twp — Middlesex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $21,746,827

Change: -$1,936,835 (-8.18%)

↓ Hopatcong — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $7,930,527

Change: -$1,706,361 (-17.71%)

↓ Roxbury Twp — Morris County

Proposed 2021 aid: $11,375,332

Change: -$1,559,954 (-12.06%)

↓ Evesham Twp — Burlington County

Proposed 2021 aid: $10,772,973

Change: -$1,390,659 (-11.43%)

↓ Washington Twp — Gloucester County

Proposed 2021 aid: $45,809,812

Change: -$1,365,005 (-2.89%)

↓ Lacey Twp — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $19,037,074

Change: -$1,310,170 (-6.44%)

↓ Plumsted Twp — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $9,308,811

Change: -$1,272,332 (-12.02%)

↓ Lower Twp — Cape May County

Proposed 2021 aid: $7,747,848

Change: -$1,199,104 (-13.4%)

↓ Lenape Regional — Burlington County

Proposed 2021 aid: $26,182,600

Change: -$1,155,936 (-4.23%)

↓ Randolph Twp — Morris County

Proposed 2021 aid: $10,567,380

Change: -$1,155,236 (-9.86%)

↓ Lower Cape May Regional — Cape May County

Proposed 2021 aid: $7,592,363

Change: -$1,149,218 (-13.15%)

↓ Hazlet Twp — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $11,007,752

Change: -$1,081,839 (-8.95%)

↓ Ocean Twp — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $4,866,971

Change: -$1,004,860 (-17.11%)

↓ Washington Twp — Morris County

Proposed 2021 aid: $6,307,006

Change: -$912,384 (-12.64%)

↓ Dennis Twp — Cape May County

Proposed 2021 aid: $4,297,333

Change: -$910,510 (-17.48%)

↓ Upper Twp — Cape May County

Proposed 2021 aid: $8,324,482

Change: -$890,121 (-9.66%)

↓ Middletown Twp — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $15,734,638

Change: -$880,035 (-5.3%)

↓ Marlboro Twp — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $9,754,010

Change: -$849,773 (-8.01%)

↓ Hoboken City — Hudson County

Proposed 2021 aid: $8,641,569

Change: -$849,359 (-8.95%)

↓ South Plainfield Boro — Middlesex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $8,256,458

Change: -$846,819 (-9.3%)

↓ Great Meadows Regional — Warren County

Proposed 2021 aid: $4,313,267

Change: -$837,393 (-16.26%)

↓ High Point Regional — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $4,905,087

Change: -$753,678 (-13.32%)

↓ Logan Twp — Gloucester County

Proposed 2021 aid: $3,971,987

Change: -$748,846 (-15.86%)

↓ North Warren Regional — Warren County

Proposed 2021 aid: $3,689,461

Change: -$746,081 (-16.82%)

↓ Hillsborough Twp — Somerset County

Proposed 2021 aid: $23,654,705

Change: -$745,119 (-3.05%)

↓ Kittatinny Regional — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $4,628,664

Change: -$741,555 (-13.81%)

↓ Middle Twp — Cape May County

Proposed 2021 aid: $12,053,170

Change: -$716,465 (-5.61%)

↓ Lumberton Twp — Burlington County

Proposed 2021 aid: $6,931,555

Change: -$703,927 (-9.22%)

↓ Sussex-Wantage Regional — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $6,370,433

Change: -$651,205 (-9.27%)

↓ Tabernacle Twp — Burlington County

Proposed 2021 aid: $4,311,422

Change: -$605,127 (-12.31%)

↓ Lakeland Regional — Passaic County

Proposed 2021 aid: $3,756,948

Change: -$589,712 (-13.57%)

↓ Union Beach — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $7,222,534

Change: -$589,593 (-7.55%)

↓ Clearview Regional — Gloucester County

Proposed 2021 aid: $14,024,750

Change: -$566,240 (-3.88%)

↓ Delaware Valley Regional — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $2,965,701

Change: -$538,467 (-15.37%)

↓ Stafford Twp — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $8,569,069

Change: -$496,563 (-5.48%)

↓ Point Pleasant Boro — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $5,004,221

Change: -$481,766 (-8.78%)

↓ Eatontown Boro — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $2,931,673

Change: -$429,523 (-12.78%)

↓ Ocean Twp — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $6,761,898

Change: -$423,927 (-5.9%)

↓ Upper Freehold Regional — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $5,248,436

Change: -$421,692 (-7.44%)

↓ Millstone Twp — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $4,063,618

Change: -$395,497 (-8.87%)

↓ Byram Twp — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $3,046,244

Change: -$394,650 (-11.47%)

↓ Weymouth Twp — Atlantic County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,628,779

Change: -$394,130 (-19.48%)

↓ Wallkill Valley Regional — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $3,958,641

Change: -$391,548 (-9.%)

↓ Pitman Boro — Gloucester County

Proposed 2021 aid: $8,994,516

Change: -$377,418 (-4.03%)

↓ Eastern Camden Reg — Camden County

Proposed 2021 aid: $8,731,243

Change: -$368,407 (-4.05%)

↓ N Hunt/Voorhees Regional — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $4,887,611

Change: -$367,351 (-6.99%)

↓ Buena Regional — Atlantic County

Proposed 2021 aid: $18,774,738

Change: -$362,098 (-1.89%)

↓ Washington Twp — Warren County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,946,308

Change: -$360,507 (-15.63%)

↓ Little Egg Harbor Twp — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $8,924,024

Change: -$328,006 (-3.55%)

↓ Monmouth Regional — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $2,693,429

Change: -$320,172 (-10.62%)

↓ Voorhees Twp — Camden County

Proposed 2021 aid: $4,972,294

Change: -$293,494 (-5.57%)

↓ Glassboro — Gloucester County

Proposed 2021 aid: $14,546,391

Change: -$286,215 (-1.93%)

↓ Neptune City — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,543,786

Change: -$283,558 (-15.52%)

↓ Stillwater Twp — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,270,940

Change: -$273,829 (-17.73%)

↓ Shamong Twp — Burlington County

Proposed 2021 aid: $3,764,326

Change: -$266,467 (-6.61%)

↓ Flemington-Raritan Reg — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $5,560,650

Change: -$261,037 (-4.48%)

↓ Wanaque Boro — Passaic County

Proposed 2021 aid: $2,016,123

Change: -$252,508 (-11.13%)

↓ Upper Pittsgrove Twp — Salem County

Proposed 2021 aid: $3,037,719

Change: -$249,782 (-7.6%)

↓ Seaside Heights Boro — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $830,171

Change: -$237,594 (-22.25%)

↓ Brigantine City — Atlantic County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,815,351

Change: -$237,211 (-11.56%)

↓ Blairstown Twp — Warren County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,513,913

Change: -$232,573 (-13.32%)

↓ Andover Reg — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,882,987

Change: -$226,951 (-10.76%)

↓ Knowlton Twp — Warren County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,003,015

Change: -$226,190 (-18.4%)

↓ Hunterdon Central Reg — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $5,292,935

Change: -$224,082 (-4.06%)

↓ White Twp — Warren County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,300,781

Change: -$215,023 (-14.19%)

↓ Frankford Twp — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,521,654

Change: -$213,832 (-12.32%)

↓ Ringwood Boro — Passaic County

Proposed 2021 aid: $2,434,576

Change: -$211,688 (-8.%)

↓ Pinelands Regional — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $10,883,637

Change: -$209,876 (-1.89%)

↓ Chesilhurst — Camden County

Proposed 2021 aid: $2,130,729

Change: -$208,939 (-8.93%)

↓ Wildwood City — Cape May County

Proposed 2021 aid: $4,559,606

Change: -$203,461 (-4.27%)

↓ Harrison Twp — Gloucester County

Proposed 2021 aid: $5,816,550

Change: -$201,424 (-3.35%)

↓ Holland Twp — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,476,994

Change: -$198,316 (-11.84%)

↓ Montague Twp — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $2,293,460

Change: -$198,049 (-7.95%)

↓ Eastampton Twp — Burlington County

Proposed 2021 aid: $4,308,313

Change: -$195,026 (-4.33%)

↓ Waterford Twp — Camden County

Proposed 2021 aid: $12,187,751

Change: -$192,860 (-1.56%)

↓ Brooklawn Boro — Camden County

Proposed 2021 aid: $4,303,441

Change: -$189,756 (-4.22%)

↓ Hardyston Twp — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,789,350

Change: -$184,544 (-9.35%)

↓ Bethlehem Twp — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,197,081

Change: -$183,478 (-13.29%)

↓ Southampton Twp — Burlington County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,752,148

Change: -$177,403 (-9.19%)

↓ Alloway Twp — Salem County

Proposed 2021 aid: $3,399,517

Change: -$174,373 (-4.88%)

↓ Ogdensburg Boro — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,952,141

Change: -$169,690 (-8.%)

↓ Sparta Twp — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $5,629,268

Change: -$166,049 (-2.87%)

↓ Bloomingdale Boro — Passaic County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,663,676

Change: -$164,443 (-9.%)

↓ Lebanon Twp — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,917,656

Change: -$162,390 (-7.81%)

↓ Springfield Twp — Burlington County

Proposed 2021 aid: $869,384

Change: -$162,026 (-15.71%)

↓ Weehawken Twp — Hudson County

Proposed 2021 aid: $2,338,206

Change: -$160,776 (-6.43%)

↓ Medford Twp — Burlington County

Proposed 2021 aid: $4,431,942

Change: -$155,531 (-3.39%)

↓ Tinton Falls — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $3,183,985

Change: -$155,385 (-4.65%)

↓ Hampton Twp — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $966,039

Change: -$146,708 (-13.18%)

↓ Clinton Town — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,092,070

Change: -$146,659 (-11.84%)

↓ Ventnor City — Atlantic County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,803,799

Change: -$140,001 (-7.2%)

↓ Warren Hills Regional — Warren County

Proposed 2021 aid: $10,624,598

Change: -$132,309 (-1.23%)

↓ Clinton Twp — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,867,450

Change: -$129,524 (-6.49%)

↓ Hope Twp — Warren County

Proposed 2021 aid: $725,633

Change: -$129,301 (-15.12%)

↓ Stanhope Boro — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,264,959

Change: -$128,472 (-9.22%)

↓ Hainesport Twp — Burlington County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,118,814

Change: -$127,503 (-10.23%)

↓ Linwood City — Atlantic County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,297,198

Change: -$125,645 (-8.83%)

↓ Greenwich Twp — Warren County

Proposed 2021 aid: $5,598,070

Change: -$122,895 (-2.15%)

↓ Port Republic City — Atlantic County

Proposed 2021 aid: $939,361

Change: -$120,542 (-11.37%)

↓ Haddon Twp — Camden County

Proposed 2021 aid: $8,088,359

Change: -$120,365 (-1.47%)

↓ New Hanover Twp — Burlington County

Proposed 2021 aid: $2,250,594

Change: -$112,833 (-4.77%)

↓ Lenape Valley Regional — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $4,715,057

Change: -$112,117 (-2.32%)

↓ Lower Alloways Creek — Salem County

Proposed 2021 aid: $663,119

Change: -$106,371 (-13.82%)

↓ Mantua Twp — Gloucester County

Proposed 2021 aid: $5,950,071

Change: -$100,885 (-1.67%)

↓ Pohatcong Twp — Warren County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,707,649

Change: -$100,543 (-5.56%)

↓ Bradley Beach Boro — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $859,221

Change: -$100,107 (-10.44%)

↓ Washington Twp — Burlington County

Proposed 2021 aid: $433,556

Change: -$99,253 (-18.63%)

↓ Alexandria Twp — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,305,570

Change: -$96,773 (-6.9%)

↓ Kingwood Twp — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,083,710

Change: -$96,704 (-8.19%)

↓ Somers Point City — Atlantic County

Proposed 2021 aid: $5,699,531

Change: -$90,964 (-1.57%)

↓ West Morris Regional — Morris County

Proposed 2021 aid: $4,188,895

Change: -$90,253 (-2.11%)

↓ Franklin Twp — Warren County

Proposed 2021 aid: $574,218

Change: -$89,979 (-13.55%)

↓ Hampton Boro — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $743,086

Change: -$88,626 (-10.66%)

↓ South Harrison Twp — Gloucester County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,630,000

Change: -$87,537 (-5.1%)

↓ Deerfield Twp — Cumberland County

Proposed 2021 aid: $2,571,005

Change: -$85,850 (-3.23%)

↓ Downe Twp — Cumberland County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,587,543

Change: -$84,840 (-5.07%)

↓ Folsom Boro — Atlantic County

Proposed 2021 aid: $6,013,758

Change: -$83,018 (-1.36%)

↓ Lopatcong Twp — Warren County

Proposed 2021 aid: $3,481,855

Change: -$81,388 (-2.28%)

↓ Hamburg Boro — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,393,147

Change: -$78,043 (-5.31%)

↓ Eagleswood Twp — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $568,303

Change: -$77,592 (-12.01%)

↓ Rancocas Valley Regional — Burlington County

Proposed 2021 aid: $16,205,647

Change: -$75,390 (-.46%)

↓ Sandyston-Walpack Twp — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $450,578

Change: -$74,712 (-14.22%)

↓ Highlands Boro — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $488,675

Change: -$74,649 (-13.25%)

↓ Frelinghuysen Twp — Warren County

Proposed 2021 aid: $463,144

Change: -$74,624 (-13.88%)

↓ North Wildwood City — Cape May County

Proposed 2021 aid: $516,693

Change: -$71,749 (-12.19%)

↓ Stow Creek Twp — Cumberland County

Proposed 2021 aid: $691,904

Change: -$71,630 (-9.38%)

↓ Little Ferry Boro — Bergen County

Proposed 2021 aid: $4,493,350

Change: -$67,286 (-1.48%)

↓ Manchester Twp — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $5,308,139

Change: -$66,124 (-1.23%)

↓ Bass River Twp — Burlington County

Proposed 2021 aid: $762,305

Change: -$64,848 (-7.84%)

↓ Wenonah Boro — Gloucester County

Proposed 2021 aid: $377,418

Change: -$64,699 (-14.63%)

↓ Long Beach Island — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $710,369

Change: -$64,596 (-8.34%)

↓ Pittsgrove Twp — Salem County

Proposed 2021 aid: $16,024,920

Change: -$64,095 (-.4%)

↓ Lawrence Twp — Cumberland County

Proposed 2021 aid: $6,241,217

Change: -$63,225 (-1.%)

↓ Frenchtown Boro — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $521,841

Change: -$61,595 (-10.56%)

↓ Elk Twp — Gloucester County

Proposed 2021 aid: $2,484,387

Change: -$59,234 (-2.33%)

↓ Lake Como — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $461,014

Change: -$58,915 (-11.33%)

↓ Oldmans Twp — Salem County

Proposed 2021 aid: $2,080,318

Change: -$58,296 (-2.73%)

↓ Green Twp — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $2,599,037

Change: -$56,817 (-2.14%)

↓ Ocean Gate Boro — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $894,738

Change: -$56,687 (-5.96%)

↓ Commercial Twp — Cumberland County

Proposed 2021 aid: $9,410,685

Change: -$55,998 (-.59%)

↓ Mannington Twp — Salem County

Proposed 2021 aid: $435,135

Change: -$55,297 (-11.28%)

↓ Greenwich Twp — Gloucester County

Proposed 2021 aid: $999,023

Change: -$51,282 (-4.88%)

↓ Cape May City — Cape May County

Proposed 2021 aid: $464,704

Change: -$50,637 (-9.83%)

↓ Franklin Boro — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $3,228,416

Change: -$47,586 (-1.45%)

↓ Fredon Twp — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $438,138

Change: -$47,421 (-9.77%)

↓ High Bridge Boro — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,372,045

Change: -$44,688 (-3.15%)

↓ Delaware Twp — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,018,652

Change: -$43,982 (-4.14%)

↓ Spotswood — Middlesex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $6,680,078

Change: -$43,446 (-.65%)

↓ Henry Hudson Regional — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $696,121

Change: -$42,469 (-5.75%)

↓ Keansburg Boro — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $26,109,648

Change: -$40,770 (-.16%)

↓ Belmar Boro — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $899,076

Change: -$39,503 (-4.21%)

↓ Gibbsboro Boro — Camden County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,312,764

Change: -$38,857 (-2.88%)

↓ Rockaway Boro — Morris County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,258,037

Change: -$36,097 (-2.79%)

↓ Califon Boro — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $240,077

Change: -$28,115 (-10.48%)

↓ Corbin City — Atlantic County

Proposed 2021 aid: $610,407

Change: -$27,593 (-4.33%)

↓ Winfield Twp — Union County

Proposed 2021 aid: $1,772,713

Change: -$24,778 (-1.38%)

↓ East Amwell Twp — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $851,830

Change: -$22,404 (-2.56%)

↓ Keyport Boro — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $5,738,986

Change: -$20,866 (-.36%)

↓ Seaside Park Boro — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $120,803

Change: -$19,041 (-13.62%)

↓ Milford Boro — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $283,660

Change: -$18,613 (-6.16%)

↓ Sea Isle City — Cape May County

Proposed 2021 aid: $215,198

Change: -$18,081 (-7.75%)

↓ Roosevelt Boro — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $815,332

Change: -$15,690 (-1.89%)

↓ West Cape May Boro — Cape May County

Proposed 2021 aid: $603,609

Change: -$14,091 (-2.28%)

↓ Woodland Twp — Burlington County

Proposed 2021 aid: $846,554

Change: -$12,478 (-1.45%)

↓ Margate City — Atlantic County

Proposed 2021 aid: $521,246

Change: -$10,032 (-1.89%)

↓ Beach Haven Boro — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $205,860

Change: -$9,912 (-4.59%)

↓ Bloomsbury Boro — Hunterdon County

Proposed 2021 aid: $857,723

Change: -$9,827 (-1.13%)

↓ Avalon Boro — Cape May County

Proposed 2021 aid: $63,103

Change: -$6,673 (-9.56%)

↓ Lafayette Twp — Sussex County

Proposed 2021 aid: $781,415

Change: -$6,139 (-.78%)

↓ Wildwood Crest Boro — Cape May County

Proposed 2021 aid: $658,009

Change: -$5,264 (-.79%)

↓ Allenhurst — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $36,353

Change: -$5,204 (-12.52%)

↓ Cape May Point — Cape May County

Proposed 2021 aid: $18,314

Change: -$4,880 (-21.04%)

↓ Lavallette Boro — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $167,065

Change: -$2,892 (-1.7%)

↓ Stone Harbor Boro — Cape May County

Proposed 2021 aid: $48,075

Change: -$2,711 (-5.34%)

↓ Longport — Atlantic County

Proposed 2021 aid: $85,083

Change: -$2,047 (-2.35%)

↓ Farmingdale Boro — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $804,538

Change: -$1,302 (-.16%)

↓ Butler Boro — Morris County

Proposed 2021 aid: $2,200,836

Change: -$964 (-.04%)

↓ Loch Arbour — Monmouth County

Proposed 2021 aid: $3,908

Change: -$296 (-7.04%)

↓ Bay Head Boro — Ocean County

Proposed 2021 aid: $74,585

Change: -$152 (-.2%)

↓ Oxford Twp — Warren County

Proposed 2021 aid: $2,773,454

Change: -$51 (.%)

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5.