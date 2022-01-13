Off-road vehicles trespass and destroy NJ nonprofit club’s fields

Who did damaging donuts on the kids' soccer fields in Egg Harbor Township?

The EHT Soccer Club, a nonprofit group that helps kids learn how to play soccer is asking for any information about who was responsible for damaging the fields they play on at Egg Harbor Township's Tony Canale Park.

In a Facebook post, the club shows photos of the field covered with tire tracks which apparently dug deep enough into the field's turf to do damage which will last into the spring soccer season, which begins in early April.

The EHT Soccer Club has asked for information from anyone who might know who was responsible for this damage.

According to their website, the EHT Soccer Club has over 600 participants, which provides children of ages ranging from 4 to 14 a place to play soccer through 3 separate levels.

"Our goal is to provide a positive environment for the development and enjoyment of soccer for the youth of Egg Harbor Township."

If you have any information, you can contact the club through their website or Facebook page or contact the Egg Harbor Township Parks and Recreation Department at 609-272-8120.

