Off-duty police spouses nab accused ‘porch pirate’ in Edison

EDISON — A township police sergeant and his officer wife, both off-duty, recently arrested a man accused of swiping two packages from a local home.

Anthony Montanaz, 55, of New Brunswick, was charged with theft, obstruction, hindering his arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sgt. Michael Cimmino and Officer Lisa Cimmino were driving to a medical appointment, when they saw a man wearing a leather coat and hat, despite the warm and humid weather on the morning of May 31, according to Edison police.

After agreeing with each other that the outfit seemed suspicious for the conditions, the couple doubled-back through the Clara Barton section of the township, in time to see the man, later identified as Montanaz, walking away from a Jefferson Street home with a cardboard carton under his arm and a large envelop in-hand.

The Cimminos called police headquarters to report the situation, while also noting the license plate of a 2009 Lexus, idling nearby, that appeared to be waiting for the man.

Two on-duty police officers arrived at the scene to take over the arrest, as the Cimminos — both in street clothes and without handcuffs, had been struggling to restrain Montanaz.

The car sped away and Edison police are now seeking its owner, a Hillside resident, according to police.

Montanaz initially gave officers a fake name and cops found a crack pipe and metal spoon on him when they took him into custody.

He already was wanted on a no-bail burglary warrant from Middlesex County and a separate warrant from Watchung Municipal Court.

As of June 10, Montanaz remained in custody at Middlesex County jail.

Sgt. Cimmino is a 25-year Edison police veteran. Officer Cimmino has been on the force since 2003.

