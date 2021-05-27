Ocean Township police revive 10-month-old at Route 9 Dunkin’

It's amazing how easy it is every single week to deliver a story to you about a life-saving action performed by a cop. Seems that it's a daily occurrence and we could really do #BlueFriday every day.

Today's honorees are the hero cops in Ocean Township. A few weeks ago, Patrolman Philip Calanni and Lt. Scott Murphy joined Sgt. Deleeuw from the Ocean County Sheriff's Department when they encountered a mom and her 10-month-old son who was not breathing.

The scene unfolded inside a Dunkin' on Route 9. The officers immediately went into action and began CPR. They were able to get the baby breathing again and restore his pulse.

He's been released from the hospital and should be just fine.

Can you imagine the fear of the mom as she walked into the Dunkin' thinking that she was losing her baby boy? Then to find three officers ready and able to help. Another example of the random acts of heroism performed by cops on any given day.

This Memorial Day Weekend, honor the fallen heroes who fought for our nation and the men and women of law enforcement who sacrifice for the rest of us every day.

