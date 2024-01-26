Former NJ mayor gets prison time for stealing cash, donations

The former mayor of Ocean Gate will never hold a public-office job again.

Paul Kennedy, 68, was sentenced on Friday to three years in prison in connection with a pattern of official misconduct that resulted in charges being filed two different times in 2022, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

In his capacity as mayor of Ocean Gate, Kennedy sold borough assets using the auction website GovDeals.com and took the proceeds for his own personal benefit. He also sold borough office furniture on Facebook Marketplace with the intention of keeping the proceeds for himself.

In addition, Kennedy stole parking meter funds that he was supposed to deposit into the borough's bank account.

In March 2022, Kennedy was charged with official misconduct and theft, and he surrendered himself to authorities.

Kennedy surrendered himself again in May 2022, after an investigation determined that he failed to turn over cash from the sale of scrap metal at the borough's recycling center. It was also found that Kennedy used donated campaign funds, for his re-election campaign and other races, for his personal benefit.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to the crimes in September.

Kennedy's prison sentence comes with two years of parole ineligibility. He is permanently disqualified from holding any future public office or employment.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of bullying. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported bullying incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5