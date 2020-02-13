Ocean County teacher charged with lewdness on school property

BERKELEY — A middle school math teacher has been charged with performing an indecent act in front of a student on school grounds.

Joshua Eckersley, 33, surrendered to authorities on Thursday on charges of child endangerment and lewdness.

Ocean County prosecutors provided few details abut the charges but said that a student witnessed Eckersley's lewd behavior on Jan. 12 — a Sunday — while on school property.

The student later reported the incident to authorities, prosecutors said.

Eckersley is employed by the Central Regional school district.

New Jersey 101.5 was not able to reach an attorney for Eckersley on Thursday evening.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.