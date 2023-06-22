Continuing our small business tour around the state brought me to a great local establishment in Jackson this week.

The Cornerstone Kitchen and Tap is one of Ocean County's great local spots. It's got the look and feel of the old "Cheers" bar from the classic show. Locals sit in small groups around the huge rectangle bar engaging in talk about politics, business, family, and current events.

Friendly, smiling, hardworking bartenders serve up specialty cocktails, draft beer, and great food to meet your appetite.

We were heading out as a stream of graduates from the local high school were coming in with family and friends to celebrate their accomplishments. So yes, CKT is a special occasion restaurant as well as a local, neighborhood bar.

Owner/manager Justin and Angel invited us in and couldn't have been more friendly and hospitable.

Jodi and I are looking forward to having a calm moment to stop in for a beer and one of their signature, delicious soft pretzels.

The weather is getting nice, you want to check out their outstanding outside bar. There's plenty of parking, a great staff, and an awesome menu. See you at CKT!

