$1 million in merchandise stolen from NJ mall store
💎Venzio Jewelry was broken into after the Ocean County Mall closed Wednesday
💎Theives used a torch to enter the store
💎Nothing was stolen from the store's showroom
TOMS RIVER — You could call this movie Ocean County Mall's Eleven.
Thieves broke into an office of Venzio Jewelry through s wall sometime after the mall closed Wednesday morning, according to Toms River police.
Using a torch, the burglars entered the office through an empty store next door, cutting phone and alarm cables. Video shows papers all over the floor.
Know anything about the robbery?
The George Clooney wannabe's got away with $1 million worth of items, according to Toms River police. Nothing was missing from the showroom.
Venzio Jewelry is locally owned and has been in business since 1989.
Police asked anyone with information about the theft to call them at 732-349-0150.
