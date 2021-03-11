Ocean City should be embracing not banning weed (Opinion)

Now that recreational marijuana is legal, let the banning begin. Right at the top of the list is Ocean City where Mayor Jay Gilliam will be bringing a new ordinance to prohibit marijuana sales and anywhere in town. Will the council be wearing white powdered wigs when they decide something this archaic?

Ocean City already bans the sale of alcohol, which has created a lot of business for the liquor store just outside the city limits. Do they really believe no one is drinking in Ocean City? I've had several callers to my New Jersey 101.5 radio show that say different. But unlike alcohol, marijuana has a much more relaxing effect. It also has a pain-relieving effect on those older residents and they're in Ocean City who could benefit.

Among the fears of the town are that people will be smoking in public on the beaches and boardwalk. Both are prohibited under the law. If marijuana is used in Ocean City it will be in the privacy of their homes.

Another is the part of the law that parents are not to be notified of their children's first bust. That law will be changed.

All Ocean City and other towns considering banning weed are doing is denying themselves the income marijuana can bring. Instead, they let it go to neighboring towns where people can buy and bring it to Ocean City. Is the Ocean City council naive enough to believe that no one is getting high in Ocean City? Of course not, so why not sell it, grow it, and make money from it.

Now that marijuana is legal, regardless of the ordinances, they may not have a choice.

Celebrating the passage of legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey, here now ... The Stoney Awards!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.