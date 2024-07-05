◾ NJ man charged after NYC crash

A New Jersey man has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, DUI and other offenses, after a deadly Manhattan crash the night of July Fourth.

Daniel Hyden, of the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, was also facing eight counts of assault — recklessly causing serious injury with a weapon, the New York Police Department confirmed on Friday.

Hyden was accused of being drunk and unlicensed at the wheel of a Ford F-150, when it careened into a crowd of people at a park on the Lower East Side.

Three people were killed and several others were hurt, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported, in the crash just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, along Water Street at Corlears Hook Park.

At a news conference immediately after the incident, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said it appeared that this was not a terrorist act.

Hyden, 44, was held at the scene until police arrived, according to multiple news reports.

His face appeared bruised and swollen as he was led by police from an NYPD precinct on Friday, in video shared by Fox News.

Hyden goes by his first two initials “DC,” professionally, according to profiles on Linked In, Facebook and Youtube.

He has recently worked in New York City as a Program Director for three residential treatment programs, the same profile said.

Hyden has been a licensed substance abuse counselor since the fall, following several years as a certified addiction recovery coach, the same profile said.

Over three years ago, he sat along the waterfront in New York for an unboxing of his book "The Sober Addict."

At the time, Hyden talked about being proud of the project, after four years of working on it.

