NY Giants vs. Wash. Redskins 10/28 – Fluffy’s Football Forecast

When he's not begging for food or to go out, my dog Fluffy forecasts pro football games by eating from the bowl in front of the team. This week, he's picking the winner of the Giants-Redskins match at Met Life Stadium.

Now, Fluffy doesn't care that the Redskins are in first place in the NFC east coming off a big win over Dallas, or that the Giants are 1-6 and unloading starting players before the trade deadline. All he knows is just which bowl to eat from.

New Jersey 101.5 and Townsquare Media are offering a chance to win round-trip airfare, a hotel stay for two, $300 in cash and tickets to a pro football game in the city of your choice. All you've got to do is complete activities at NJ1015.com to enter. See NJ1015.com for details and complete contest rules.

More from New Jersey 101.5: