Warning for NJ parents: Recalled baby formula could be deadly

The U.S. Drug and Food Administration has announced that thousands of cans of Nutramigen baby formula are being voluntarily recalled due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii contamination.

The Israeli Ministry of Health notified the FDA on Dec. 14 that 675,030 cans of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder produced at the Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition Zeeland, Michigan facility beginning in June 2023, and exported from the U.S to Israel, had initially tested positive for Cronobacter. The product was tested at the Israeli border during routine sampling.

The FDA immediately began an inspection at the Michigan facility four days later. On Dec. 28, the FDA received the results from Israeli health officials, which confirmed the presence of the harmful bacteria. The voluntary recall was issued on Dec. 29.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a pathogen found naturally in the environment that can enter manufacturing facilities and home environments on hands, shoes, and other contaminated surfaces, according to the FDA. The germ can live in dry foods such as powdered infant formula.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting sick from Cronobacter does not happen often, but infections in infants can be deadly. Cronobacter infections in infants less than 12 months old are often linked to powdered infant formula.

There have been no reports of illnesses or adverse reactions due to the recalled products.

Consumers who have Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder (a special formula for infants who are allergic to cow’s milk) with batch codes below should stop using it and throw it away or contact Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition for a refund:

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans)

ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans)

The cans have a UPC Code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and “Use By Date” of 1 Jan 2025.

