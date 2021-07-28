Nursing home operator in NJ mandating COVID-19 vaccine

The Garden State's largest private nursing home operator is now part of a list of care providers throughout the country, including major hospital systems in New Jersey, that are requiring that their workforce be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Our COVID-19 Task Force, which includes outside infectious disease consultant experts, has provided guidance to our organization over the past 16 months and has been listening to the concerns of public health experts, the health care community, our residents, their families, and our co-workers," CareOne said in a blog post. "There is broad concern with the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 and pockets of COVID-19 outbreaks in many communities."

CareOne, which runs dozens of senior care facilities throughout New Jersey, said that as a "leader in senior care," the public expects the company to "lead the vaccination effort."

RWJBarnabas Health recently announced that all employees and medical staff are required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15. Six employees were terminated by the health system after failing to comply with an end-of-June deadline for high-ranking workers.

Hackensack Meridian Health, Virtua Health and University Hospital are also requiring vaccination among workers.

