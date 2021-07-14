Delta variant dominating NJ – here are signs you may have it

jarun011

Our metrics are still good, so don’t be overly alarmed. But among new COVID cases the Delta variant you’ve been hearing about is now the dominant strain.

So what should you be looking out for?

Remember when the pandemic started last year and they quickly learned many people lost their sense of smell and taste? Not nearly as much with the Delta variant. But get this. There are people losing their hearing from it.

In fact the symptoms you can get from the Delta version can be so different from what we’re used to hearing about for more than a year of COVID it can make it tricky to diagnose.

So let’s run them down.

Just like with the COVID you were used to, headache, sore throat and stuffiness can occur but they will usually happen earlier on and be more obvious.

Other symptoms of the Delta variant:

