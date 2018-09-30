Nurse who hit pedestrian provided CPR before help arrived

SOUTH TOMS RIVER — An on-duty nurse who struck two pedestrians on Saturday night stopped and administered CPR to one of the people hit who was unresponsive.

Danielle Frederick, 26, of Toms River and boyfriend Vincent Mangione, 27, of Jackson were struck by a vehicle in the northbound lane of Route 166 in South Toms River in front of a small shopping center around 10:50 p.m., according to Ocean County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Al Della Fave.

The driver, Alyse Gombas, 28, of Toms River, stopped and began to administer CPR to Frederick who way lying on her back and unresponsive in the southbound lane, according to Della Fave, who said Gombas was in uniform. An off-duty EMT also stopped to help.

Arriving paramedics took over and prepared her to be taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Gombas did not show signs of impairment and no blood sample was taken, according to Della Fave.

Frederick remained hospitalized on Sunday afternoon, according to Della Fave. Mangione was treated for minor injuries at Community Medical Center in Toms River.

No charges have been filed and the incident remained under investigation.

