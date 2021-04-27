Now that dancing’s back in New Jersey, watch Murphy dance

I was really upset that Gov. Murphy made a big announcement on Sunday hinting that he would have a big announcement on Monday and then that announcement turned out to be, as they say, a nothing burger.

This effectively relegated us to another few months of businesses suffering and being at the Gov’s beck and call. As a matter of fact, one of the most ridiculous calls he made was making the decision to “loosen” the “restriction” on dancing at weddings and social events. As if any kid is not going to dance at his or her prom?

If you look up the definition of “prom” in Webster’s dictionary, you’ll see that there is no such thing as a prom without dancing. And wedding venues routinely ignored restrictions against dancing since the beginning of this whole debacle. In fact, (and I consider myself pretty well-versed on these issues) I didn’t even know there WAS a restriction on dancing.

So, in light of the celebrations we’re supposed to be having about bringing dancing back I decided to bring sexy back by posting one of our listeners submitted videos of the governor cutting a rug at his inauguration dinner. He dances— well, exactly as you would expect him to.

A big hearted editor on our staff suggested that it may be mean to post this video since the governor appears to look slightly stiff and awkward doing his little happy dance. But go to any wedding with a bunch of middle-aged white guys dancing and I’m sure you will see the same. Please enjoy fist pumping Phil...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

