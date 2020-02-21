Now it’s official — Trader Joe’s is coming to Freehold

The Freehold Township Planning Board has given its approval for a Trader Joe’s grocery store to movie into town. That the grocer was coming was not a very well kept secret, but the plans submitted to the town didn’t name the actual grocer, even though the plans had the name, ABC Grocer, was in the same script that Trader Joe’s uses.

The company’s regional vice president, Justin Matthews, told the Asbury Park Press, that the location on Route 9 is a “great neighborhood.” Trader Joe’s will be going in the Pond Road Plaza on Route 9. It will face stiff competition as just within a few miles either way on Route 9 there is a Shop Rite, Stop N Shop, BJ’s, Costco, Aldi’s, and, later this month, a Lidl.

