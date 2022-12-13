‘Nothing’ moment for a parent is a huge one for an autism parent

This isn't for most of you. This is for those of you, like me, who have a child with autism. I know how hard it is. I know how you had to completely reshape your hopes for them and how painful it can be to hear parents of neurotypical children brag about hitting milestones early when ours aren't hitting them at all.

Two of my four kids are on the spectrum. This story is about the older one, Atticus, who is 7 and more severe. On top of autism he has ADHD and suffers with AOS (apraxia of speech). He is, for the most, part nonverbal.

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

He tries saying things but apraxia of speech makes words come out like gibberish. So when he says something with proper context and clearly it's a celebration.

Well, I recently bought his little brother Cooper one of those stick horses. It's that toy with a horse head on a stick which kids straddle and pretend they're riding. So the other day Atticus had his brother's toy when I was busy with Cooper and I suddenly heard it making a galloping noise followed by the neighing sound of a horse.

I hadn't known it did that. But I went back to dealing with Cooper and forgot about it.

Two days later I picked it up and said to Atticus, "Hey buddy how did you get this to make that sound the other day?"

Atticus sat on the couch watching me press its nose, its face, its throat, the stick itself, etcetera, all with a sly smile. Of course he said nothing. I pushed and pushed all over this thing, fingers shoving deep into the stuffing of it trying to feel for a button.

"Atti, seriously, Daddy can't find it, how did you make that noise?"

Still he just smiled watching me as I poked everywhere. I asked him one more time and was about to give up when he giggled and got off the couch.

He took the stick horse from me and reached for the part I never tried because I figured it was too small to be hiding a button.

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

"Ear!" he said very clearly, and pressed it making the sound come to life. He giggled at my shocked expression and I could tell he was proud of himself for knowing something I didn't.

He knows he's different from other people. I've seen so many times his frustration that he can't talk like his teen half siblings or even like Cooper.

It did him good to know there was something he could do that his dad could not. And I was more than happy to be alpha'ed in that moment.

Hearing his beautiful little voice in that moment not trapped by apraxia filled my soul. It's these moments us autism parents live for.

These little signs along the way that they're really in there, and that the way they are now won't necessarily be the way they are ten years from now.

No state has a higher rate of autism in children than New Jersey with 1 in 32 kids diagnosed with this mysterious disorder. If you’re a parent of one, enjoy these moments.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements That Made Major Headlines From Beyonce ’s record-breaking Instagram announcement to Britney Spears ' first pregnancy, we’ve rounded up the most memorable celebrity pregnancies that made history in pop culture. Check it out, below.