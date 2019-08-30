Not just Hopatcong: 14 lakes in NJ affected by harmful green scum

Another lake was added to the statewide list of those under advisory because of high levels of harmful algal bloom.

The list started with Lake Hopatcong in June after reported incidents of mild skin rashes. Sections of the lake have been reopened as the levels of bacteria decreased.

HAB occurs when cyanobacteria blooms produce a thick, bright green scum on the surface of the water. It can also appear as “spilled paint” or “pea soup.” This appearance is often taken for granted as a normal algae bloom.

Advisories against activity such as swimming and fishing in the water were posted where levels were high. Boating was permitted.

A section of Sylvan Lakes in Burlington Township tested positive for HAB on Thursday.

The affected affected bodies of water where advisories continue as of Friday afternoon:

Burlington County

Sylvan Lakes, Burlington Township

Camden County

Dramasei Park, Hadonfield

Hunterdon County

Spruce Lake Reservoir, Clinton

Mercer County

Rosedale Lake, Pennington

Stacy Lake, Trenton

Middlesex County

Papaianni Lake, Edison

Monmouth County

Deal Lake, Asbury Park

Sunset Lake, Asbury Park

Morris County

Budd Lake, Mount Olive

Passaic County

Greenwood Lake, West Milford

Salem County

Memorial Lake, WoodsTown

Sussex County

Lake Hopatcong, Hopatcong

Musconetang Lake, Stanhope

Sussex County Fire Academy Pond, Hampton

