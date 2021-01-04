If you're one of the many people in New Jersey to find extra money in your checking account over the weekend, you may be thrilled. The federal government started sending out the money either in check form or through direct deposit and debit cards on Dec. 29 and 30.

A couple of my family members received money in their account over the last few days courtesy of Uncle Sam. They didn't lose any time at work or subsequently any income during the pandemic lockdowns and they're not happy about getting "free money." They know the money is not free. It comes from all of us who pay taxes and needs to go to the people the government harmed during the forced shutdowns. Will $600 or even $2000 do anything for a person or family who lost their business during this debacle? Of course not.

Some people think there's something more going on than just sending out checks to help people they've crushed during the shutdown. Of the $2.3 trillion in the relief package, plenty went to foreign aid and pet projects of politicians around the country. Is this Washington's way of getting people dependent on government and liquidating small independent businesses on a pathway to socialism? Many believe it is.

As the old saying goes, "there's no such thing as a free lunch". So, what's the catch. The catch may be a total reset of our economic system worldwide, or at the very least runaway inflation caused by all the money being printed as we speak. Whether or not you're thrilled with the extra cash you might get this week, someday, some way, we will all be paying the price. Enjoy your cobb salad.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.