Not a tornado but downburst damages homes, 100 trees in Ewing

Nearly 100 trees were damaged in a downburst that hit Ewing on Wednesday evening.

At about 8:15 p.m., wind gusts of 80 mph blew through a section of the Mercer County community along Route 31, which was littered with more than a dozen uprooted trees, fallen branches, utility poles, power lines and debris that was still being cleared on Thursday afternoon.

A second "wind event" with wind gusts of 30-50 mph came through the same area about 30 minutes later, according to the survey.

No one was injured.

The National Weather Service said that an area bordered by Western Avenue, Sussex Street, Buttonwood Drive and Ardsley Avenue was the hardest hit area by the fierce straight-line winds.

Three homes were damaged by fallen trees. One of the houses was completely destroyed.

The worst damage was near the Pennington Road Fire Co., about a mile south of The College of New Jersey.

Nearly 1,200 PSE&G customers in Ewing were still without power as of 3 p.m.

