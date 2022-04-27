NORTHVALE — A borough police sergeant who has been with the department for 17 years is now suspended following his arrest Monday on a theft charge, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Borough resident Charles Amorosso, 35, is accused of illicitly making cash withdrawals and transferring money out of multiple Police Benevolent Association accounts, a release from the prosecutor's office said Tuesday.

Amorosso used the funds gained in his role as treasurer of the local PBA for personal benefit, in excess of $75,000, according to the release.

The prosecutor's office did not specify for which PBA Amorosso had served as treasurer, but Northern Valley PBA Local 233 represents officers in Closter, Harrington Park, Northvale, and Norwood.

According to public records cited by NJ.com, Amorosso was hired by the Northvale Police Department in 2005 and currently makes $137,524 in salary.

The theft charge against Amorosso is a second-degree offense, and he is scheduled for an initial court appearance in Hackensack on May 11.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

