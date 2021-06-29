North Wildwood Concerts Under The Stars lineup for summer 2021
For me, there's nothing better than enjoying a warm summer night, under the stars, while enjoying the sounds of live music.
Once again, the city of North Wildwood will be presenting the Concerts Under The Stars series for the summer of 2021. The free concerts will kick off the long Fourth of July weekend starting this Thursday, July 1st.
The FREE concerts will start at 8 p.m. and will be held at the Lou Booth Amphitheater on 2nd and Ocean Avenue, according to the North Wildwood Recreation and Tourism Facebook Page.
The Concerts Under The Stars Summer 2021 schedule:
- July 1 - Trammps
- July 15 - Light Out- Frank Valli and Four Seasons tribute band
- July 17 - Discoteks
- July 22 - The Fabulous Greasband
- July 24 - Real Diamond- Neil Diamond tribute
- July 29 - Jimmy & The Parrots- Jimmy Buffet tribute band
- July 31 - Jesse Garron- Elvis tribute
- August 5 - 52nd Street- Billy Joel tribute
- August 7 - Asbury Fever- Bruce Springsteen tribute
- August 12 - Light Out- Beach Boys tribute
- August 15 - Chicago tribute
- August 19 - Uptown Band
- August 21 - Village People tribute
- August 26 - The Fabulous Greaseband
- August 28 - The Cameos
- September 4 - Beatlemania
- September 11 - Blue Notes
- September 18 - Sensational Soul Cruisers
