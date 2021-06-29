North Wildwood Concerts Under The Stars lineup for summer 2021

For me, there's nothing better than enjoying a warm summer night, under the stars, while enjoying the sounds of live music.

Once again, the city of North Wildwood will be presenting the Concerts Under The Stars series for the summer of 2021. The free concerts will kick off the long Fourth of July weekend starting this Thursday, July 1st.

Get our free mobile app

The FREE concerts will start at 8 p.m. and will be held at the Lou Booth Amphitheater on 2nd and Ocean Avenue, according to the North Wildwood Recreation and Tourism Facebook Page.

The Concerts Under The Stars Summer 2021 schedule:

July 1 - Trammps

July 15 - Light Out- Frank Valli and Four Seasons tribute band

July 17 - Discoteks

July 22 - The Fabulous Greasband

July 24 - Real Diamond- Neil Diamond tribute

July 29 - Jimmy & The Parrots- Jimmy Buffet tribute band

July 31 - Jesse Garron- Elvis tribute

August 5 - 52nd Street- Billy Joel tribute

August 7 - Asbury Fever- Bruce Springsteen tribute

August 12 - Light Out- Beach Boys tribute

August 15 - Chicago tribute

August 19 - Uptown Band

August 21 - Village People tribute

August 26 - The Fabulous Greaseband

August 28 - The Cameos

September 4 - Beatlemania

September 11 - Blue Notes

September 18 - Sensational Soul Cruisers

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

See How You Could Enjoy Farm Life In Galloway