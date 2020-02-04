North Jersey men fought over cheeseballs, police say

I guess some snacks are worth fighting for.

Two New Jersey men had to be separated and police had to be called all over a dispute over cheeseballs, police say

According to Patch.com, Glen Rock police said they had to be called to the Glen Rock Athletic Club when a “heated dispute over cheeseballs” arose between the 54-year-old and 56-year-old, both of whom were believed to be intoxicated.

Glen Rock police Chief Glen Ackermann is quoted by Patch.com as saying that the snack food aficionados had been separated by staff at the club prior to the arrival of the police. The officers escorted the men off the premises without charging either one of them, Ackermann told Patch.

