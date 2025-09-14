It's truly unbelievable how bad New Jersey football fans have it. Specifically, North Jersey football fans.

Down South Jersey, Eagles fans have it good right now as the defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles are off to a 2-0 start.

But the Giants and Jets continue to be a laughingstock. Last week, the Jets lost to their former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. This week, they got blown out by the Bills. They find themselves in familiar territory, at 0-2 on the season.

The Giants find themselves in familiar territory at 0-2 as well. They got whooped by the Commanders in week one and then lost a heartbreaker against the Cowboys in week two. It's the seventh time in nine seasons that the Giants have started 0-2.

The two New York football teams have combined for one playoff win since 2011. MetLife Stadium, the home of both teams, has only hosted one playoff game since it opened in 2010.

I don't know how it gets any lower from here for these franchises. It truly feels like this HAS to be rock bottom, right? But every time you think that, these teams laugh in your face and find a way for things to get worse.

Next week the Jets play in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers and the Giants have their first home game of the year against the Kansas City Chiefs. Not ideal matchups for either team. So realistically, rock bottom might not even be here yet. There's still time for things to get a heck of a lot worse.

