Nor’easter plunges thousands in NJ into the dark

TRENTON — Heavy rain and strong winds pounded New Jersey, leaving thousands in the dark Saturday morning.

As of noon, about 7,900 residences were without power, mostly JCP&L customers in Asbury Park, Englishtown, Lakewood, Monroe, Brick, Jackson and Lacey. Thousands more had been without power earlier in the morning.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy cited downed trees in Brick, Jackson and Lacey.

Trees fell across Route 71 in Allenhurst and Route 47 in Maurice River. In Princeton, a fallen tree was blocking Ridgeview Road between Great Road and Baldwin Lane .

Barnegat Police Chief Keith Germain tweeted video of a tree fallen across Lower Shore Drive in his town.

Interlaken police warned residents to stay away from Interlaken Park due to live wires on the ground.

A tree that fell on Route 33 in Neptune Township was quickly cleaned up.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the top wind gusts so far was 62 mph in Harvey Cedars, 61 mph at Belmar, 59 mph at Seaside Heights, and 57 mph at Sea Girt.

(@NJWeatherBlogs via Twitter)

The one bit of good news is that the heaviest of the rain is done with the highest recorded amount of 2.12 inches at Cape May Courthouse.

"The biggest coastal flooding risk will be in Ocean, Monmouth, and Middlesex counties (including the Raritan Bay). A 2-3 foot surge and widespread moderate to localized major flooding are expected," Zarrow said.

Share your pictures & video of the nor'easter Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ