Anytime anybody refers to a New Jersey accent I am completely perplexed. Because there actually is no such thing. There are two New Jersey accents. One is a Philly accent, adopted by people who live in South Jersey, and a New York accent which belongs to people who live in North Jersey. When movies try to depict a New Jersey accent, it’s almost always a New York accent that the actor uses.

And what’s considered in North Jersey accent is simply a softened version of a Brooklyn, Queens or Staten Island accent. I have yet to see anybody in the movie sound anything like anybody I know in New Jersey. Especially when it comes to a south Jersey accent, which is almost impossible to replicate. Even so, that mythical New Jersey accent is considered to be very unsexy according to a new poll.

BigSevenTravel.com lists the Top 50 Sexiest Accents In The USA every year. I have absolutely no idea why anyone would think this was an important question to put to a poll, however they apparently do this every year! This year’s poll puts the New Jersey accent dead last at number 50 dropping from number 49 from last year. According to an article on their website, we’ve got a less sexy accent than even the low-rankers like Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and the dreaded “Valley Girl” Southern California thing. I get that the Alabama accent is in the top five. That’s a given. But there’s something off here when the third sexiest accent in the world is Bostonian!! You can hardly understand what those people are saying! You got a check out the poll and see if you agree or disagree with the results.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

