No treat: The hair-raising, stunning price of a New Jersey Halloween

New Jersey is one of the states that has the most Halloween spirit, and one of the states that decorates the most, too. And it's yet another thing that's taking a bite out of our budgets.

It may just boggle your mind to learn how much Americans spend on Halloween. Between the costumes, the decorations, the candy, and everything else that is associated with the ever-growing holiday.

A recent article at Capital One illustrates the breakdown of just how much money is flying like a Halloween ghost from our pocketbooks this time of year.

The numbers nationwide are pretty staggering. This year, the projected spending across our country on Halloween is expected to be over $12 billion, and $3.6 billion of that is just on candy.

In case you're wondering just how much candy we are buying here in America during the Halloween season, the total for 2021 was an unbelievable 21.6 million pounds.

If we're buying that much candy, how can we possibly have enough money in the Halloween budget for decorations or costumes?

Here's another staggering number for you to digest along with all that Halloween candy. The study says that 35% of consumers plan on spending over $100 for their Halloween costumes.

And just to add to the price tag, even the price of pumpkins is more steep this year. At an average price of $5.71, pumpkins are up 30 cents and are up nearly two dollars since 2018.

So get ready to dress up, get ready to eat some candy, and get ready to have a great Halloween. But also, get ready to pay more for just about every bit of it.

