Charming NJ town named the state’s best winter destination

No matter how hard the summer lovers in the Garden State fight it, as they say in Game of Thrones, winter is coming. But fear not, the top winter destination in the Garden State has been revealed.

There is no question that New Jersey is most well-known for our amazing summers at our outstanding beaches, boardwalks, and other warm weather hot spots, but don't underestimate our ability to turn winter into your favorite season.

There is no more trusted name in publishing than Reader's Digest, and they have chosen their favorite winter destination in every single state, and the one they chose for New Jersey might just surprise you.

The first place that came to my mind was the legendary Cape May, and even though there are very few places around that do winter better with their amazing holiday feel, it was not the town chosen.

Instead, the publication chose another amazing little New Jersey town that equally deserves the honor, and a big congratulations go out to our friends in lovely Lambertville.

It's pretty ironic that a town that captures the Christmas spirit so well is located just a couple of miles from the spot where George Washington crossed the Delaware on Christmas Day in 1776.

But it's not just Christmas. There are great events in Lambertville all winter long, like their legendary Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival.

So, it's true. There are plenty of places to celebrate winter here in the Garden State. And along your journey, make sure you visit the amazing Lambertville.

