Global icon and legendary diva returns to New Jersey

The moniker diva can be used in two ways in describing a woman who most likely is at the top of her entertainment profession.

She can be labeled a diva, difficult to work with along with possessing a bigger ego than warranted which escalates to demanding things and belittling support staff and people in general. I’ve seen and worked with a few of those.

You can also be labeled a diva because you are describing a woman who has been at the top of her profession and backs that up with talent and hard work.

Diana Ross is a diva, the good kind.

She is a singer, songwriter, and composer and has been recognized with awards that haven’t been seen by other female artists.

She is a Grammy Award winner, a Tony Award Winner, a Billboard Award for Entertainer of the Century, an NAACP Image Award for Female Entertainer of the Year, a Grammy Award for Lifetime Achievement, Diana also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award, she’s been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, she was honored with a Hollywood Star on the Walk of Fame and so many other awards, too many to mention.

AHF's Dallas 2019 World AIDS Day Concert Starring Diana Ross Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare loading...

I had the pleasure of meeting Diana years ago when I opened her show at The PNC Bank Arts Center. I met her briefly, maybe two minutes, and found her to be genuine.

When I walked out on stage and saw her 30-piece orchestra behind me, the set in bright yellow and white lights, I was taken aback, it was something I hadn’t seen with any other artists. She performed songs that she had sung hundreds of times, but it looked like she couldn’t wait to please her welcoming sold-out audience with an amazing catalog.

You have a unique opportunity to see Diana Ross again, it is taking place on Saturday, December 2nd at the very appropriate Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey at the Etess Arena. The show goes on at 8 p.m. and tickets are available now by buying them at Ticketmaster.com or you can call 800-745-3000.

There are only a handful of good divas left and not one of them has achieved what Diana Ross has.

